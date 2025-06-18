Myles Turner Drops 4-Word Response on Pacers Game 6 Chances
The Indiana Pacers are heading back home for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After falling short in game 5, the Pacers are facing elimination for the first time throughout this long playoff run.
Indiana will be looking to extend the series to Game 7, sending both teams back to Oklahoma City. But it could be tougher than expected due to a massive potential injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton suffered a calf injury during Game 5 and was seen limping following the game. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that the team was preparing to play without the star guard, hinting at his possible status.
Haliburton currently sits as a game-time decision for the contest. If he can't go, it would be a tough blow to the overall chances of the Pacers.
But don't tell center Myles Turner that. The Pacers' star big man clapped back at the thought that Indiana was done following this injury to Haliburton.
Turner isn't ready to go on vacation and will be looking to do whatever he can to extend the series.
The Pacers' big man has been a pain point for the team during the NBA Finals. The Thunder defense has gotten to him all series long, but the team will need him to step up in Game 6, especially if Haliburton can't play.
Turner is one of the better two-way centers in the NBA, and he will need to show everything he can do with the team facing elimination. If he can show up, the Pacers may have a chance to upset the Thunder in this game.
Indiana has shown that they can play alongside Oklahoma City, but without Haliburton, things could get even tougher. However, this Pacers team has been counted out all postseason long, and they will look to keep surprising people in Game 6.
Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on. Thursday night.
