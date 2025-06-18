Pacers 'Prepping' to Play Game 6 of NBA Finals Without Tyrese Haliburton, Says Rick Carlisle
As the Indiana Pacers get ready for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team could be missing a key piece to the roster. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a calf injury in Game 5 of the series, and his status for Game 6 remains very much up in the air.
But as the team is getting ready for the potential elimination game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle dropped an unfortunate update. Carlisle said that Indiana was preparing for the team to play without Haliburton.
If Haliburton can't play in this game, it would be a massive loss for the entire Pacers team. Haliburton has been the leader of Indiana all season long, and the team wouldn't have reached the NBA Finals without his services.
Through 21 playoff games this year, Haliburton has averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. His play has helped to carry this Pacers team, and this would certainly be a massive blow to the overall chances of Indiana if he can't play.
Others will need to heavily step up if Haliburton isn't able to give it a go. Players such as T.J. McConnell, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard will need to have strong games for Indiana to survive.
However, playing against the Thunder without Haliburton could be much tougher. Oklahoma City smells blood and if Indiana isn't careful, they could fall victim to the Thunder in this game.
The Pacers have the tools to compete against Oklahoma City in this game, but without Haliburton, it would be much tougher. The hope for Indiana is that the star guard will be able to suit up for this crucial game.
But the Pacers also won't risk his long-term health, as calf injuries can be very tricky to deal with sometimes. Indiana will wait and see how he responds to treatment, with Game 6 scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
