Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Reveals Tyrese Haliburton Insisted on Playing Through Injury
The Indiana Pacers needed more from Tyrese Haliburton than they were able to get from him in Game 5. He scored just four points and didn't make a shot from the field.
Haliburton was hampered by a calf injury that clearly slowed down his ability to do the things that he is able to do on a regular basis. It was an issue that ended up being a big reason why the Pacers lost.
With this loss, the Pacers are now stuck winning the next two games in order to win the title.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle lets everyone know that Tyrese Haliburton would not sit out in Game 5
After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle let everyone know that Haliburton would not accept sitting on the bench. He wanted to play in the game and help the Pacers win.
Haliburton has been diagnosed with a calf strain, so it's unclear how much treatment is going to help him in the next couple of days. What is clear is that he probably shouldn't have played in the fourth quarter.
The Pacers might have to lean more on T.J. McConnell, who has been brilliant in the Finals so far. He was great in Game 5, scoring 18 points off the bench.
Had McConnell played more in Game 5 instead of letting a hobbled Haliburton play, the Pacers may have been able to steal a victory. Instead, Haliburton tried to gut it out.
How much treatment Haliburton is able to get between now and Game 6 might determine if the Pacers have a chance to extend the NBA Finals.
Haliburton is the most important player that the Pacers have. He is going to play unless Carlisle forces him to sit out because of the injury. He still thinks he can be one of the best players on the court.
If he does play, he might need to be used more as a shooter than a creator. If the Pacers can get him open shots by letting Andrew Nembhard run the show, that might be how to use him in his hobbled state.
