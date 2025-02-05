Pacers Rival Pulls Off Huge Trade Ahead of Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are licking their wounds a bit after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back. It was a game in which they never led.
Tyrese Haliburton had his worst game of the season. He was held scoreless and took just three shots in the entire game.
Still, the Pacers have been able to play some really good basketball recently. Despite the loss, they still have the best record in the NBA since January started.
They are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting directly ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for the Pacers, the Bucks just made a big move.
The Bucks just made a trade for Kyle Kuzma. They acquired him, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap in 2028.
The Bucks definitely got better with this trade. Adding Kuzma gives them a scorer who can help them if Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard get hurt.
From the Pacers' perspective, they now have a rival who is going to be harder to beat. The Pacers took down the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs a year ago, and that has motivated the Bucks to get better.
Indiana is a team that is in a unique position to make a move for a star player as well. They have the assets necessary to bring in a wing who could take over the starting spot ahead of Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith.
This trade could even coax the Pacers into making a move. They need to make sure that they can stay ahead of the Bucks in the standings so they can have home-court advantage in the first round.
Even so, it looks like the Pacers might sit out the deadline. They might opt to keep the current roster together and see if they can continue their relatively good play overall.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and will bring that to the Bucks.
