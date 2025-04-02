Myles Turner Injury Status for Pacers vs. Hornets
The Indiana Pacers are looking to keep their strong play going at the end of the season. They have won seven of their last nine games and look like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Because of their strong play, they have been firmly entrenched as the fourth seed in the East. They have a two-game lead for that spot over the Detroit Pistons.
After the Hawks lost on Tuesday night, the Pacers officially clinched a playoff spot. They will finish no lower than sixth in the standings, but they will likely be fourth or fifth.
Read more: Pacers Injury Report: Myles Turner Status Upgraded Ahead of Hornets Matchup
Still, Indiana would like to be fourth at the end of the year so they can get home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They also need to stay healthy.
Myles Turner missed their last game against the Sacramento Kings due to injury. They certainly missed his rim protection and his outside shooting.
Ahead of a matchup against the Hornets, Turner is on the injury report again. He is listed as questionable due to an illness, which kept him out of the Kings game.
Turner has done a great job of being able to stay healthy over the last couple of years. After being injury-prone for most of his career, he has been available for most games in each of the last two years.
Turner was the third-best player that the Pacers had last year in the playoffs. They need him healthy for this year's playoffs, too.
More Pacers news: Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status
The Pacers are trying to avoid getting swept by the Hornets this season. Despite being one of the worst teams in the league for each of the last couple of years, Indiana has struggled with them.
The Pacers are hoping to break that streak of bad play against them on Wednesday night. Beating the bad teams on their schedule is necessary to lock up that fourth seed.
So far this season, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Drops NSFW Take on Upcoming Schedule
Pacers Could Face Serious Issues Retaining Myles Turner This Summer
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.