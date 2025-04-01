Pacers Injury Report: Myles Turner Status Upgraded Ahead of Hornets Matchup
The Indiana Pacers could welcome back their star big man, Myles Turner, for their crucial match on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Turner enters the game listed as questionable due to an illness.
He missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, but there is a chance he will play on Wednesday. If Turner is out, look for Obi Toppin or Thomas Bryant to fill the void.
Turner missed his ninth game of the season on Monday. In the season, he has played in 66 games and averaged 15.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks. He shot 48 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three in 30.4 minutes of action.
Turner didn't have his best game of the season, as he recorded 11 points per game on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes of action.
The Pacers captured their 44th win of the season on Monday and will look for their 45th against the lowly Hornets on Wednesday. Indiana has won three of their last five games and will look to have a stranglehold on the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana has the 21st toughest schedule remaining in the season. According to Tanklathon, the only toughest remaining games are two: one against the Cleveland Cavaliers and one against the Denver Nuggets.
The Pacers aim to secure their 26th home victory with just six games remaining in the regular season. They hold a 25-21 record in conference play and currently rank fourth in the Eastern Conference. They average 17.2 fast-break points per game, with Bennedict Mathurin leading the charge at 3.8 per contest.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have struggled mightily against Eastern Conference opponents, posting a 10-37 record. However, they have shown resilience in tight games, holding an 8-7 record in matchups decided by fewer than four points.
Indiana has been in strong form over its last 10 games, going 7-3 while averaging 122.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.3 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game. They shoot 49.9 percent from the field. During this stretch, they have allowed an average of 116.2 points per game.
On the other hand, Charlotte has been on the opposite trajectory, recording a 3-7 record over its last 10 outings. The Hornets have averaged 106.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.8 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Defensively, they have struggled, allowing opponents to score 117.5 points per contest.
More Pacers: Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.