NBA Announces Big Update to Pacers-Cavaliers Playoff Series
The Indiana Pacers dropped Game 3 of their second-round postseason series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, seeing their lead cut to 2-1. Indiana was outplayed in Game 3 in almost every way, and the Cavaliers were able to take advantage of the situation.
With the Cleveland win, they have now guaranteed themselves at least another home game in this series. Game 5 will now be played, and the league has announced a start time for the contest.
Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, may 13 at 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
The Pacers will either be looking to close out the Cavaliers in the game, or the two teams will be fighting to break the 2-2 tie. Indiana has Game 4 at home, offering itself a good chance to take control of the series.
Throughout the NBA season, the Pacers were a very good team on their home floor, but Cleveland just seemed to want Game 3 more than Indiana. The Cavaliers did get a few crucial pieces back from injury, and it made all the difference in the outcome.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle wasn't pleased with his team's effort in the game, but he also called himself out in the process.
"This was a very poor effort in the beginning of the game, through too many parts of the game," Carlisle said. "It's on all of us. We all own it. Very clearly I didn't have these guys ready for this, so I take responsibility for that."
Indiana is going to need a much better team effort on Game 4 if they want to shut down the Cavaliers. Cleveland was the best team in the Eastern Conference for a reason, so this series is far from over.
The Pacers have had a good start, but to cross the finish line of eliminating the Cavaliers, they are going to need more consistency. Indiana gets another chance in Game 4, and they are looking forward to the challenge.
