Around The NBA: Wiggins Denied COVID-19 Exemption

The NBA has denied Andrew Wiggins religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the city of San Francisco.

NBA players that play in certain cities such as New York and San Francisco will not be allowed to play in their home arenas without the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rule follows local mandates.

Two Tweets from The Athletic's Shams Charania on September 1, explain the situation.

Charania's Tweet on September 1 said: "Sources: Unvaccinated NBA players in markets with local requirements — such as NYC (Knicks, Nets) and SF (Warriors) — will not be allowed to enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption."

Charania's other Tweet from September 1 said: "This follows local governmental policies, meaning unvaccinated players on the Nets, Knicks and Warriors are not allowed to play in home games. Visiting players are exempt from the vaccination requirements in NYC and SF."

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors applied for an exemption for religious reasons.

The NBA announced on Friday, September 23, that his request was denied.

The Tweet from NBA Communications can be seen embedded below.

The NBA said in the statement on Friday: "The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events. Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements."

