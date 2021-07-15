NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Just Tied Allen Iverson On An NBA Finals List

Devin Booker has been sensational in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Devin Booker has been sensational during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

His 38 points through three quarters have tied Allen Iverson for the second-most points (Steph Curry is in front with 40 points) through three quarters in a Finals game over the last 25 seasons.

The stat can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from NBA History.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball