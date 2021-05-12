NBA Injuries: Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Injury Status

Former Indiana Pacers' star Victor Oladipo is out for the rest of the NBA season.

The Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the NBA season, the Heat announced on Wednesday.

"UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time." The Heat Tweeted on Monday.

Oladipo had two All-Star seasons for the Indiana Pacers and played for them from 2017 until the middle of the 2021 NBA season before being traded to the Houston Rockets in the James Harden blockbuster trade.

After playing just 20 games for the Rockets, he was traded to the Heat and played four games with them before getting hurt.

On the season, he is averaging 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.



