NBA Insider Believes Pacers Have 'Worst Body Language' in Eastern Conference
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the bigger disappointments in the NBA this season, holding onto a record of 10-15. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana has seemingly taken a step back in terms of total contention.
More news: Rick Carlise Reveals What's 'Different' With Indiana From Last Season
The Pacers have looked out of sorts all year, on both sides of the floor. It hasn't helped anything that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has struggled to find his own consistency, giving Indiana some real problems.
Many have wondered what has been going on with Indiana since they were so successful last season. Longtime NBA personality Bill Simmons believes that he has the answer.
During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons discusses the Pacers at length and reveals that he feels that the players may not like each other. Simmons says that the vibe he has gotten is that they have the worst body language of any team in the East.
"They might have the worst body language of any Eastern Conference team...they just seem like more of a normal basketball team than the team that we watched last year that was balls to the wall and they don't seem that happy to me...they don't have the same kind of thing that made them special last year."
Indiana has looked very much like a different team and it's caused all sorts of issues. They don't play with pace anymore on the floor, something that they took advantage of during their run to the conference finals a year ago.
In addition, Simmons believes that due to the Pacers' issues on the court, they are very likely to make changes at the upcoming trade deadline. Indiana has already lost two big men to season-ending injuries this year so they are expected to at least gauge the market.
"To me, they are the most likely trade team in either conference right now...Indiana doesn't know what they are right now...I don't really see a path for Indiana unless there is some trade.
If Indiana can make a deal, it may be able to save their season. But in all reality, the Pacers will need to do some soul-searching to find the bigger problem.
This is a talented and gritty team but if they can't turn things around, big changes could be coming down the line.
More Pacers: Massive Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Landing Star Center