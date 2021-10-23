Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After Dropping 40 Points On The Washington Wizards

Publish date:
NBA News: Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After Dropping Career-High 40 Points On The Washington Wizards
Myles Turner had a career-high 40 points in the Indiana Pacers loss against the Washington Wizards on Friday.
Myles turner had a career-high 40 points on Friday night in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.
However, his unbelievable night was spoiled as the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime 135-134.
The Pacers fell to 0-2.
After the game, Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.
Turner's total stat line was 40 points, ten rebounds, three blocks and five-three pointers.
The Pacers will look for their first win of the season Saturday night at home against the Miami Heat.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.