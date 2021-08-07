NBA News: Here's What T.J. McConnell Said After Re-Signing With The Indiana Pacers
T.J. McConnell re-signed with the Indiana Pacers on a 4-year, $35.2 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Pacers officially announced the re-signing on Friday, and some of their Tweets including a video from the press conference can be seen embedded below.
"This is what I wanted," McConnell said via the Pacers. "A longer-term deal with a team and city that my family and I have fallen in love with. This is a first-class organization from top to bottom, and I love playing and living here."
McConnell averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench for the Pacers last season.
