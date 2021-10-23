Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: What? Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft
    Publish date:

    NBA News: What? Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft. The former Indiana Pacers star worked out for teams in Las Vegas over the summer that included some contenders like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, former Indiana Pacers star (and fan-favorite) Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft. 

    The Tweet from Shaw can be seen embedded in a post below. 

    Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven teams and is currently 31-years-old. 

    Over the summer Stephenson held a workout in Las Vegas, Nevada, for NBA teams and according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes the teams at the workout were the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15563411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Harry Giles Would Be A Good Fit On The Indiana Pacers And Two Others

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Had A Poster Dunk In The Pacers-Wizards Game

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Potentially Out Of Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196875_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Are Really Lucky That Russell Westbrook Doesn't Play For The Wizards Anymore

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_11890982_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Retires And Joins Houston Rockets Coaching Staff

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17004327_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte Hits A Buzzer-Beater During Game With Wizards

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960053_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma Hits A Tough Shot Against The Pacers That Has The Wizards Crowd Fired Up

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16993846_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game

    1 hour ago