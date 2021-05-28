NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Nuggets go to Portland for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers.

The Denver Nuggets split the first two games at home of their series with the Portland Trail Blazers and will now play the next two games on the road in Portland, Oregon.

For the game, the Nuggets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Portland against the Denver Nuggets, according to FanDuel.

