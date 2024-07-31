Report: James Johnson contract with Indiana Pacers contains partial guarantee
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the contract that James Johnson signed with the Indiana Pacers last week is partially guaranteed.
As reported here on Pacers On SI, Johnson inked a one year, minimum salary agreement with the blue and gold. That contract was the 15th standard deal for the Pacers, which filled up their (likely) roster for now.
According to Scotto, only $750,000 of the deal is guaranteed. "The Indiana Pacers signed forward James Johnson to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, which is partially guaranteed for $750,000, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto's report reads.
$3.3 million is Johnson's minimum salary given his years of experience. Because it is a one-year deal, the Pacers will be on the hook for just under $2.1 million of that agreement — the league will cover the rest. And, as Scotto notes, only $750k is guaranteed.
Johnson joins James Wiseman as players Indiana signed to partially guaranteed contracts this offseason. As reported earlier this summer, Wiseman's deal only has $500k guaranteed. Between those two players and Kendall Brown's non-guaranteed contract, the Pacers have the means to clear almost $4.7 million in luxury tax wiggle room by waiving those three players — though there is no reason to do so before the season starts, and it would be difficult to re-fill those roster spots.
With Johnson now in the mix, the Pacers have just under $163.4 million in guaranteed salaries committed for the coming season. The veteran forward is entering his third season with the franchise — he has averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
