Nets Reveal Cam Johnson Injury Status For Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers have won four of their last five games. Three of them have been in extremely dramatic fashion, including winning on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard.
Indiana has risen to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for that spot.
If they keep beating the teams that they should, they should be able to stay in that fourth spot and earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The Pacers will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in the second night of a back-to-back. They have played a lot of basketball in the last week.
Brooklyn is one of the teams in the NBA who are clearly trying to tank. They don't have a chance to make the playoffs, so they have gone the other way.
Cameron Johnson is one of their best players and someone who the Pacers have been interested in. Johnson has had problems staying healthy in the last few seasons, though.
That includes this game against Indiana, although he's not sitting out with an injury. Johnson is listed as out for this game due to rest.
The best way for the Nets to tank is to not play their best players. That seems to be what their game plan is for the rest of the season.
Indiana has been able to win games without Tyrese Haliburton in the last couple of outings. He missed both the games against the Timberwolves and the Mavericks.
The Pacers were able to win both of those games, but they can't afford to be without him for a long period of time. They are trying to make sure that he is good to go for the entire playoff run.
Indiana is hoping that Johnson sitting out this game will make it easier for them to win. This is one of the teams in the league they should be able to beat.
So far this season, Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
