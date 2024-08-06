Nuggets guard Jamal Murray says Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is one of his favorites: 'He's just very underrated'
Andrew Nembhard has been a key piece for the Canada Men's Basketball team during the 2024 Olympics, and his teammates saw it coming.
In a terrific profile in Sportsnet, Michael Grange chatted with Nembhard and others around Canadian basketball about the Indiana Pacers young guard. Nembhard, 24, received a contract extension from the blue and gold earlier in the offseason.
Rowan Barrett, the general manager of Canada's men's national team, said that Nembhard makes other players better. "Point guard is a vital position in FIBA, the games are short, every possession matters and that's one of his great strengths," Barrett said of Nembhard. "He's a very, very good decision maker, very calm."
The Pacers guard is currently playing in his first Olympics. He has previous experience with the Canadian squad in other events, but this is by far the highest profile international competition he's been involved in.
He's filled in well so far. Prior to the tournament, Nembhard told Grange he can play in many lineups, and he has done exactly that. Often, he is a guard with the reserve group next to Jamal Murray. Sometimes, he battles with the starters in place of a wing or ball handler.
The Group Play portion of the tournament just ended, and Nembhard averaged 8.3 points and 1.3 assists per game during those three outings. Canada went 3-0 in Group A and plays France in the quarterfinals.
"He plays with the highest of IQs, he's probably one of my favorite players in the NBA right now, he's just very underrated," Murray said of Nembhard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada's star player and an MVP candidate in the NBA, called Nembhard an underrated passer.
Nembhard told Grange that he studies guards like Derrick White, Kyle Lowry, and Jrue Holiday — do-it-all backcourt players who produce on both ends of the court. That is what he has been for Canada and who he hopes to be for the Pacers.
The Sportsnet piece has fascinating insights from Pacers coaches, staffers at Gonzaga University, Nembhard' dad, and more. It is well worth your time and can be found here.
Nembhard averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 assists per game for Indiana last season. He was better in the playoffs statistically and played a key role on both ends of the court. He projects to be a starter alongside Tyrese Haliburton going forward, and his growth will be a major storyline for the blue and gold in coming seasons.
