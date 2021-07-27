Olympics: Check Out The Photo Luka Doncic Tweeted After Slovenia Beat Argentina

Luka Doncic sent out a Tweet after Slovenia beat Argentina in their first game of the Olympics.

Luka Doncic sent out a Tweet after Slovenia beat Argentina 118-100 in their first Olympics game on Monday in Tokyo.

The Tweet from Doncic with a photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Doncic had 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the win, and he shot 18-29 from the field and 6-14 from three-point range.

Former NBA player Luis Scola put up a team-high 23 points for Argentina.

