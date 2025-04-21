Pacers 2025 NBA Draft Picks Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of the 2025 postseason, but they just received news about where they will be picking in the upcoming draft. The NBA announced the tiebreakers for the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Pacers' two picks are now set.
Indiana will be picking at the No. 23 selection in the first round and No. 54 in the second round.
Of course, the Pacers aren't focusing on the NBA Draft right now. They are in the middle of a tight battle against the Milwaukee Bucks within the first round of the postseason.
However, it's never too early for the front office to be thinking ahead toward the upcoming draft. Indiana has built itself into a solid contender within the Eastern Conference, and much of that has been on the back of good drafting and asset management.
The Pacers may look to target a center in the upcoming draft due to them being fairly thin in the frontcourt. Star center Myles Turner is also scheduled to be a free agent this summer, so his status could impact how Indiana goes about this draft pick.
But for now, the Pacers are focusing on the postseason, and they are trying to make more noise this year. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago with pretty much the same team, so they will be looking to duplicate that success.
The Pacers took Game 1 of the series against the Bucks, and they will be looking to defend home court again in Game 2. However, the Bucks could be getting star guard Damian Lillard back for the game, which would likely impact the entire series.
It remains to be seen when Lillard will make his return to the court, but there has been an expectation that it will happen sooner rather than later. Lillard was upgraded to questionable for Game 2 after missing the last portion of the season due to a serious blood clot issue.
Game 2 tips off on Tuesday, with the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.
