Pacers Named 'Loser' of Early NBA Free Agency
The Indiana Pacers aren't usually a team that does a lot in free agency. Since they are not seen as a destination market by a lot of players, they typically do a lot of moves on the fringes.
This offseason, they weren't expected to do much since they have a team that was just two quarters away from winning the NBA title. Indiana was expected to bring everyone back.
Instead, they let Myles Turner sign a deal with a hated rival and haven't signed anyone to replace him. It's one of the reasons why pundits don't like the early returns on their free agency.
Indiana hasn't made a single signing in free agency so far. They have the giant loss of Turner, which only means they can be named a loser in the first week of free agency.
They can still fix the mess that they have made for themselves by letting Turner walk for nothing. They have some cap space and the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Indiana also has a bevy of draft picks they can trade. Adding a player like Daniel Gafford in a trade by using one of those draft picks would certainly be a shrewd move.
The Pacers also could decide to move on from Benedict Mathurin after a shaky playoff run, using him as trade bait. It's more likely that they hold onto him and make a decision on him next season.
Finding a center is the most obvious roster gap the Pacers have heading into next year. Getting a third point guard is also something they should look at, since Tyrese Haliburton will miss all of next year.
The history of this front office leads most people to believe that the Pacers will sit tight and not make any moves until the trade deadline, if they make any moves at all.
Isaiah Jackson is the likely starting center heading into next season. They will give Jarace Walker a full season in the rotation to see what he is capable of. Johnny Furphy might even get some minutes.
Next year might be about seeing what the young guys can do. Once Haliburton gets back, then they can start thinking about a title again.
