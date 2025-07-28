All Pacers

Pacers Brutally Slammed for Offseason Moves

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 30, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, left, center Myles Turner, middle, and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, right, share a laugh during an Indiana Pacers press conference at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers' front office has been shredded for its offseason decision making so far.

Indiana couldn't account for two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles tendon tear. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product injured his foot in an eventual Game 7 NBA Finals heartbreaker against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and has already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season.

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton has given Indiana team president Kevin Pritchard and his cohort a paltry D grade as part of a full appraisal of all 30 NBA squads' summers.

"It's possible we'll look back and think the Pacers were better off not paying Myles Turner through his mid-30s, but there are no banners for fiscal responsibility and Indiana lost a key piece to a starting five that relied more on fit than sheer talent," Pelton writes.

"The Pacers have no clear replacement for Turner. Although I liked taking a flier on Jay Huff, who has a similar skill set, expecting him to start after falling out of Memphis' playoff rotation is unrealistic," Pelton adds. "Indiana's other traditional centers -- Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman -- are also career backups.

