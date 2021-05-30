Pacers Celebrate Bobby "Slick" Leonard

Bobby "Slick" Leonard passed away in April, and on May 29, the Indiana Pacers' Twitter account gave tribute to him.

Leonard had 529 career wins as the head coach of the Pacers (5-29 like Saturday's date), and the Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post embedded below.

Leonard was an Indiana native, and coached the Pacers from 1968-80.

More on Slick Leonard's passing and career can be read here

Related stories on NBA basketball