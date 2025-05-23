All Pacers

Pacers Comeback Against Knicks Was Almost Statistically Impossible

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrate during the second half of game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers improbably rallied to snag a shocking comeback victory for a third time in their postseason. It's gotten to be such a habit, it probably shouldn't be quite so shocking at this point.

Trailing the New York Knicks, in New York, by 14 points at the 2:51 mark of regulation (119-105), Indiana mounted an insane rally.

A flurry of heat-check Aaron Nesmith treys and one Tyrese Haliburton buzzer-beating long two clinched the comeback, sending the contest into overtime.

Indiana had outscored the Knicks 20-6 in those final 2:51 of regulation to tie the game.

Indiana ultimately outlasted the Knicks in the bonus period, winning by a single possession, 138-135.

All of the Pacers' starters scored 14 or more points. Haliburton notched a 31-point, 11-assist double-double in the victory. Nesmith scored 30 points (20 in the fourth quarter alone) while shooting 9-of-13 from the field (8-of-9 from long range).

Ex-Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, shining in a reserve role for Indiana, pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds in just 19:36 of action, while scoring eight points.

According to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, Indiana beat near-impossible odds to rally against New York late.

Golliver reports that New York boasted a 99.7 percent win percentage with the aforementioned 14-point lead at the 2:51 mark.

But there was no stopping a resilient Indiana squad — especially when nervous Knicks players kept splitting their free throws, and the team seemingly forgot to defend anyone down the stretch.

Now, with the Pacers having stolen homecourt advantage from New York, Indiana will look to nab a second straight road victory at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Knicks are formidable foes. This could prove to be a tougher series than the Pacers' second round matchup against a very banged-up Cleveland Cavaliers club, and New York has a . But Indiana has shown a real knack for beating the odds in these playoffs.

