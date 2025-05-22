All Pacers

Pacers' Historic Game 1 Win May Prove Team of Destiny Claims

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots a three point shot against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the fourth quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots a three point shot against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the fourth quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a valiantly fought three quarters, the Indiana Pacers were on the verge of falling into an 0-1 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.

But a loss to the New York Knicks, in Madison Square, was totally respectable, especially with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the midst of terrific performances.

With 4:55 remaining in regulation, New York led by 15 points. The lead held steady, with the Knicks still up by 14, 119-105, at the 2:51 mark.

And then all hell broke loose.

More Indiana Pacers News: NBA World Reacts to Pacers Epic Game 1 Comeback Win

Swingman Aaron Nesmith got red-hot from distance, having connected on 6-of-7 triples plus two free throws to score 20 points in just 8:53 during the fourth quarter alone.

From the 4:55 mark on, the Pacers closed the frame on a 27-12 run, with Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer beating long two tying the game up and forcing overtime.

Indiana, now having stolen all the momentum from a clearly nervous New York club, outlasted the Knicks to win by a possession, 138-135.

Per NBA stat expert Keerthika Uthayakumar of Fun Facts & Red Flags, teams that were trailing by 14 or more points with 2:50 left in regulation went on to lose 970 of 970 times. Indiana is the first club to break that streak.

Indiana now has stolen homecourt advantage away from the higher-seeded Knicks, and perhaps their soul, too.

Haliburton finished with a Pacers-most 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor (4-of-12 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, 11 assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Major Challenges Knicks Present

Nesmith wrapped up with a hyper-efficient 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor (8-of-9 from distance) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The Pacers survived a 43-point outburst from Brunson and a 35-point, 12-rebound effort from Towns. Indiana is now just three wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

Are the Pacers, who entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed and since gone on to post a 9-2 overall record in the playoffs, a team of destiny? It's starting to look that way.

More Indiana Pacers News:

Pacers-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Preview: What to Know

Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs

Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?

Pacers Legend to Call Eastern Conference Finals Games vs Knicks

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News