Pacers' Historic Game 1 Win May Prove Team of Destiny Claims
After a valiantly fought three quarters, the Indiana Pacers were on the verge of falling into an 0-1 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.
But a loss to the New York Knicks, in Madison Square, was totally respectable, especially with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the midst of terrific performances.
With 4:55 remaining in regulation, New York led by 15 points. The lead held steady, with the Knicks still up by 14, 119-105, at the 2:51 mark.
And then all hell broke loose.
More Indiana Pacers News: NBA World Reacts to Pacers Epic Game 1 Comeback Win
Swingman Aaron Nesmith got red-hot from distance, having connected on 6-of-7 triples plus two free throws to score 20 points in just 8:53 during the fourth quarter alone.
From the 4:55 mark on, the Pacers closed the frame on a 27-12 run, with Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer beating long two tying the game up and forcing overtime.
Indiana, now having stolen all the momentum from a clearly nervous New York club, outlasted the Knicks to win by a possession, 138-135.
Per NBA stat expert Keerthika Uthayakumar of Fun Facts & Red Flags, teams that were trailing by 14 or more points with 2:50 left in regulation went on to lose 970 of 970 times. Indiana is the first club to break that streak.
Indiana now has stolen homecourt advantage away from the higher-seeded Knicks, and perhaps their soul, too.
Haliburton finished with a Pacers-most 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor (4-of-12 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, 11 assists, four rebounds, and a steal.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Major Challenges Knicks Present
Nesmith wrapped up with a hyper-efficient 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor (8-of-9 from distance) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
The Pacers survived a 43-point outburst from Brunson and a 35-point, 12-rebound effort from Towns. Indiana is now just three wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.
Are the Pacers, who entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed and since gone on to post a 9-2 overall record in the playoffs, a team of destiny? It's starting to look that way.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Pacers-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Preview: What to Know
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
Pacers Legend to Call Eastern Conference Finals Games vs Knicks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.