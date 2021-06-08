Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Had an Underrated Season
Domantas Sabonis was an All-Star for the second season in a row.
The Indiana Pacers finished the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and playing in a smaller market; their players do not always get the proper credit they deserve.
Domantas Sabonis did make the All-Star game for the second season in a row, but his brilliance went underlooked.
The forward averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
Over his final five games of the regular season, he averaged 20.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game.
Some Tweets about his season can be seen below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.