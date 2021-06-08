Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Had an Underrated Season

Domantas Sabonis was an All-Star for the second season in a row.

The Indiana Pacers finished the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and playing in a smaller market; their players do not always get the proper credit they deserve.

Domantas Sabonis did make the All-Star game for the second season in a row, but his brilliance went underlooked.

The forward averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Over his final five games of the regular season, he averaged 20.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game.

Some Tweets about his season can be seen below.

