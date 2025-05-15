Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are already in the Eastern Conference Finals. After dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games, they await their opponents.
It will either be the New York Knicks or the Boston Celtics. The Knicks currently hold a 3-2 lead over the Celtics, but they lost Game 5 on Wednesday night, meaning the series is extended.
Had the Knicks won that game, the Eastern Conference Finals would have started on either May 18th or 19th. Instead, the start of the ECF has been pushed back by a few days.
Now that the other series will go at least six games, the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule has been revealed, with Game 1 starting on May 21st.
All of the games will be played on TNT, meaning that former Pacers player Reggie Miller will be on the call. He will get to watch Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam try to make the NBA Finals.
The only other NBA Finals appearance for the franchise is when Miller led them in 2000. Unfortunately, they lost to Shaq, Kobe, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
All of the games are set for an 8 pm tip-off as well. The NBA is trying to get maximum viewership from both East Coast and West Coast viewers for this series.
If the Pacers do end up taking on the Knicks, it would be the renewal of the Hicks vs. Knicks rivalry of the 1990s. Those two teams met five times in an eight year span in the playoffs between 1993 and 2000.
Of course, those two teams also met last year in the second round of the playoffs. The Pacers won Game 7 in Madison Square Garden to move on to face the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, so Indiana would be looking for revenge if they end up playing them.
No matter which team the Pacers end up facing in the East Finals, they will come in with a lot of confidence. They are just eight wins away from winning their first NBA championship.
