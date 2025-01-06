Pacers Emerge as Strong Suitors For Cam Johnson, Possible Trade Package Revealed: Report
The Indiana Pacers have reportedly emerged as strong suitors to land Brooklyn Nets star forward Cameron Johnson ahead of the trade deadline. According to Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel, Indiana has been eyeing Johnson for a while now.
"Outside of the idea that Johnson could go to one of the Warriors' Western Conference rivals, another team that has emerged as a serious trade suitor for him is the Indiana Pacers, league sources told ClutchPoints. Johnson has been on Indiana's radar dating back to last season, and NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported the Pacers could possibly make a run at the Nets forward."
Siegel even revealed the potential trade package for Johnson if a deal would get done. Forward Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith have been the two main discussed players in the deal.
"The Pacers and Nets recently held trade discussions surrounding Johnson, sources said. Even though the two sides were not close to finalizing a deal, conversations between the two sides led to whispers around the league of a potential package featuring Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, at least one unprotected first-round pick, and other draft assets."
Nesmith has only played in six games this season so Indiana's success this year has been without him. Losing him would be tough but Johnson could be worth it.
Landing Johnson could be a game-changer for the Pacers as his 3-and-D abilities could help take this team to the next level. Johnson has been one of the more highly coveted players on the trade market and landing in Indiana could be massive.
For the season, Johnson has put up 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Johnson is also shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year.
While it would take a lot to bring Johnson in, Indiana has to make some addition to get over the hump. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago but started off this year super slowly.
The team has battled back and with their recent hot play, it could lead to them making a splash like this. While nothing is for certain, it's nice to see the Pacers possibly going for it as they look to find more success this season.
More Pacers: Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Star For Myles Turner
Pacers Stunt Performer Proposes to Girlfriend Following Epic Dunk Over Her
Rick Carlisle Reveals Impact Bennedict Mathurin Has Had on Pacers Recent Turnaround