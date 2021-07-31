Pacers Exercise Team Option On Edmond Sumner

The Indiana Pacers announce they have exercised the team option of Edmond Sumner for next season.

The Indiana Pacers announced a roster move on Friday

The team has exercised the team option of Edmond Sumner for next season.

Sumner averaged 7.5 points per game in 53 games for the Pacers last season.

