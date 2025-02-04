Pacers Forward Could Be Odd Man Out Heading Into Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are looked at as a team that could make some moves at the trade deadline. They are the hottest team in the league right now.
Indiana has won 12 of their last 14 games and has the best record in the NBA in 2025. They have rocketed up the Eastern Conference standings to fourth.
Now, the Pacers have real expectations. A year after making the Eastern Conference Finals, they have found themselves in a position to make another deep run in the playoffs.
To further their ability to make that run, they could make a big move at the deadline. A move at the deadline wouldn't just help them this year but in the next few years as well.
Keeping Myles Turner after this season would likely force the team to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years. If they want to avoid paying that for too long, the Pacers could opt to trade one forward at the deadline.
Tyrese Haliburton is going anywhere and neither is Pascal Siakam. That could leave Obi Toppin as the odd man out. He could get dealt if the Pacers are looking to skirt the luxury tax.
Of course, this may not be the smartest basketball move. If they are looking to just salary dump Toppin, that would significantly hurt them on the court.
Toppin has been one of Indiana's best players off the bench this season. His ability to be a rim-runner and also make threes is invaluable to them.
If the Pacers do end up trading Toppin, it would likely be in a larger package for a star player. They wouldn't dump him to another team just to avoid the luxury tax.
Other teams have called the Pacers about their willingness to trade Toppin ahead of the deadline. It's still likely that the Pacers stand pat at the deadline and let their current great play continue.
Toppin has been averaging 10.1 points, four rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.
