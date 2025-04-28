Pacers Game 4: Bucks' Damian Lillard Ruled Out
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of Game 4 without having to deal with Bucks star guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering an Achilles injury.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the news via X.
Haynes also added that the Bucks feel like Lillard's injury is severe, like a torn Achilles.
Lillard finished the game with zero points in six minutes and went 0-of-2 from the field. He recorded two rebounds and two assists and was a -2 in the plus/minus category.
It was initially reported that Lillard had a lower leg injury, but now it appears to be even worse for the 34-year-old guard and the Bucks.
Lillard appeared to suffer the injury while trying to set his feet to pursue an offensive rebound. As he planted his left foot and attempted to push forward, he stumbled and immediately grabbed at his left ankle and heel area.
The Pacers will play whoever is in front of them and look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
