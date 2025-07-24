All Pacers

Pacers GM Reveals Team’s Trade Plans for Remainder of Offseason

Chad Buchanan revealed what the Pacers are looking to do for the rest of the offseason.

Ryan Stano

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers didn't have a very active offseason. Other than Myles Turner deciding to finally leave the franchise after 10 years by signing a deal in Milwaukee, not much happened in Indy.

The Pacers only made one trade, acquiring Jay Huff from the Grizzlies for a couple of second-round picks. They also re-signed Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to improve the depth at center.

Indiana has always been open to trades, and they might not be done making some moves this offseason. Indiana's GM talked about that during a recent podcast interview.

While speaking on Setting the Pace, GM Chad Buchanan broached whether or not the Pacers could be making more trades this offseason.

"I think you guys know KP (Kevin Pritchard) well enough that he's always eager to be looking for something impactful. Looking at trades, I think it's been something successful for building our team, and I think that's something we want to continue to be aggressive with."

Buchanan made it clear that the Pacers will always look for ways to make the team better, but they won't make a trade just to make a trade. They will only make a move if they think it will actually make them better.

Indiana traded for Tyrese Haliburton, which was obviously an all-time great trade. They also traded for Pascal Siakam, and that has clearly been another great move.

Both of their All-Star players were acquired via trade. Pritchard is not afraid to make big moves to improve the team, but there might not be a big move out there to make.

Without Haliburton available next season, it doesn't make sense for them to make a massive move. They have a chance to improve around the fringes, but trading for a good center is the only big move they might make.

It's likely that the Pacers will wait until the trade deadline next year to see what the roster looks like. That's when fans could see them make some more moves to keep them as a title contender.

Adding a premium center and another guard are the two trade moves that Indiana could end up making.

Ryan Stano
