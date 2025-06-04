Pacers Have Clear Disadvantage in NBA Finals Against Thunder
In the NBA Finals, the biggest match-up that will determine the series is the Indiana Pacers' offense against the Oklahoma City Thunder's defense.
The Pacers' offense has given every team that they have faced several problems, with multiple ball-handlers and playmakers that just tend to overwhelm the opposing defense.
Also, they play unselfishly, always move the ball around the court, and are willing to help each other out on the court.
In a way, the Pacers' offense has served as its defense, putting pressure on the opposing offense to score points on every possession to keep up with Indiana.
The Thunder defense, however, is going to be the biggest challenge that the Pacers' offense has faced.
There are a lot of long, lanky players who can switch and create turnovers against even the best playmakers.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton highlighted that both teams' strengths will be where the series is won or lost.
"It's strength on strength when Indiana has the ball during the Finals. The Pacers rank second among all teams in playoff offensive rating, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers, who feasted on the Miami Heat in the first round before losing to Indiana," Pelton wrote in his story.
"On the other side, Oklahoma City's fearsome defense is allowing 3.4 fewer points than any other team per 100 possessions.
"Over that span, neither elite offense nor elite defense has had the clear upper hand. The top-two offense has won seven of the 13 series. Performance on the non-strength end of the court has tended to be a good predictor.
"In nine of the 12 series during which one team ranked better than the other on the opposite side of the ball, the superior team has won. That's good news for the Thunder, who are third in offensive rating so far in the playoffs. The Pacers rank just ninth in defensive rating."
While Indiana and Oklahoma City are not the biggest markets in the league, for basketball purists, this should be a great match-up of two balanced, well-built teams.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Mocks Knicks With Epic Video After NBA Finals Berth
NBA Fans Fans React to Reggie Miller at Pacers Trophy Ceremony
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Biggest Reason For NBA Finals Berth
Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
NBA Executive Picks Surprising Pacers Star as Being 'Steph Curry-esque'
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.