Pacers Have Taken Big Knicks Advantage Away From Them
The Indiana Pacers have had a lot of success in the series against the New York Knicks so far, asserting their pace of play and getting ideal match-ups on offense, though they have also taken away a true strength from the Knicks.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been a key factor in the NBA playoffs for New York, getting rebounds on both ends of the court, protecting the rim, being effective on switches, and finishing alley-ops at the rim successfully.
The Pacers have a clear weakness in the rebounding department, and Robinson has been taking advantage and having a lot of success on the glass.
However, Chris Herring of ESPN noted that the pace of basketball is wearing the center down, which limits his effectiveness throughout a game.
"The Knicks, now desperate and in a 2-0 series hole, had a fantastic thing going with backup center Mitchell Robinson early," Herring wrote in a story for ESPN.
"But Game 2 indicated that there might be limitations on how much he can keep up with the pace in this series....But more than anything, it might be the Pacers' unrelenting tempo that's tough for him in this series, one that the Knicks desperately need him for."
The issue for the Knicks is that Karl-Anthony Towns is struggling to defend switches, getting torched by faster, shiftier guards, which can cost the team.
Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best players in the NBA at picking out mismatches and making the most out of them, either for himself or setting up another teammate to take advantage.
If the games continued to be played up at a rapid pace, Robinson's operating window would continue to be short, likely only good for 20 minutes a game, and potentially even less.
Towns will need to step up his two-way play in order to give Robinson enough rest and keep the team in the games.
The Pacers struggles on the glass can also be taken advantage of more by Towns by crashing the paint harder and stopping his tendency to float on the perimeter.
If Towns does not make these changes, the Pacers will continue to get away with their biggest weakness not being exposed, and it could be a series that ends in five games.
