Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Explains Decision to Bench Bennedict Mathurin
The Indiana Pacers survived a big scare from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, avoiding what would have been an awful loss. The team battled throughout the game and found a way to win in overtime against one of the worst teams in the entire league.
But heading into the game, the biggest storyline was the Pacers' decision to bench guard Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin had been starting but Indiana decided to put Aaron Nesmith into the starting lineup ahead of the game.
It had mixed results but at least the Pacers were able to come away with the win. After the fact, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided more insight into the decision to bench the normally strong Mathurin.
“It creates a better balance on our team,” Carlisle said. “Benn’s a scorer, and Benn needs to get shots, and we have (Tyrese Haliburton) and Pascal (Siakam) out there to start games. This just makes it work better from an offensive standpoint.”
The main reason was that with Mathurin coming off the bench, the Pacers bench unit will be given more of a spark. Far too often this season, Indiana has seen its bench not be able to generate the same level of activity that the starters have.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Reacts to Being Benched in Rotation
Mathurin is a microwave scorer and can go off on any given night. Indiana is hoping that this can give the team a major boost and propel them forward for the remainder of the season.
“I love the way Mathurin played off the bench,” Carlisle said. “I thought Mathurin had a great energy when he came into the game in the first half and immediately made things happen.”
The Pacers are looking ahead to the postseason where they fell short last year. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago and they are looking to get back to that spot but push forward this time around.
With Mathurin now coming off the bench, the Pacers believe they have the recipe for success. It will be an adjustment for this team but one that could pay off well down the line.
More Pacers news:
Pascal Siakam Gets Brutally Honest About New Addition to Pacers Rotation
Rick Carlisle Reacts to Pacers Signing Center Jahlil Okafor
Shaq Calls Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton For Recent Performances
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.