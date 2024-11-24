Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Starters Ruled Out For Crucial Game vs Wizards
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Washington Wizards later tonight but they will do so without a few starters. The team has already ruled out a few players but they will now be without guard Ben Sheppard.
Dustin Dopirak of The IndyStar reported the news and how serious the injury to Sheppard is.
"He has missed three straight games with the injury but was listed as questionable for Wednesday's and Friday's games in Houston and Milwaukee before he was eventually ruled out. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle indicated the injury is not particularly serious but he was hopeful Sheppard would be able to return by the weekend."
Sheppard has averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.4 steals per game this season. The guard has also shot 40.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year.
Indiana will also be without forward Aaron Nesmith, who has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, and guard Andrew Nembhard, who has right knee tendinitis. The Pacers missing this many critical players is concerning and has been a big reason for their early season struggles.
The Pacers are down their three best perimeter defenders so it will be a challenge against any team that they face. During their multi-game losing streak, the Pacers have allowed at least 129 points.
They have given up an average of 129.7 points per game, the most of any team in the NBA. If they want to come away with the win over the Wizards, Indiana will need to lock up on the defensive end of the court.
The Pacers have started the season with a record of 6-10, showing no sign of consistency from game to game. Indiana hasn't been able to rekindle the impact that they had in the postseason that helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
If the Pacers want any chance to turn things around this season, it will need to start on defense. They can use their defense to create strong offensive possessions, giving themselves a better chance to win games.
All the injuries have taken this team by storm and it's hurt their on-court performance. But this is a gritty bunch who haven't given up and will continue to push forward with the strong belief they have.
