Pacers Insider Offers More Details Into Myles Turner Upcoming Free Agency
The Indiana Pacers will look for a great second half of the season as the team gets back into gear this week.
The Pacers sit at a great spot as they return to the court, sitting with a 30-23 record, which is good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
While the main priority is the rest of the 2025 season, it's never too early to look at what should be a crucial summer for the Pacers.
Indiana has a lot of things to tackle this summer, including the decision they must make regarding their long-time center, Myles Turner.
Turner is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and initial reports suggested that the Pacers would let him walk. However, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers may be less reluctant to sign Turner this summer compared to past reports.
"Those skills make him an excellent pairing with both Haliburton and Siakam which is why the Pacers have found him impossible to part with and seem to be leaning toward re-signing him this summer."
Turner has been solid for the Pacers this season, in what could be his last in Indiana. In 46 games, he has averaged 15.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three.
The 28-year-old remains one of the more versatile weapon in the NBA. Although Turner is not the elite of the elite, he is a solid two-way player who can block your shot and also hit a three in the next possession.
Although Turner is having a solid season, he is not the elite shot blocker he was in his early 20s. Nonetheless, he ranks sixth in 1.8 blocks per game.
Turner is likely to be a hot commodity in the free agency market, as many teams will look to sign him. The Pacers are among those teams, but how high they'll be on him is unclear.
The Pacers wanted to add depth next to him this past trade deadline, and although they didn't do that, that may be their plan this summer.
All eyes will be on Turner and the Pacers' decision in the coming months.
