Pacers News: Jalen Rose Reveals Favorite Memory From Successful Run With Indiana
The Indiana Pacers are set to return to the court after a long and well-earned break.
The NBA All-Star break has come and gone, and soon enough, the Pacers will be back in action.
Indiana is in a good spot as we approach the back half of the schedule. However, before we get to that, Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indy Star spoke to former Pacers guard Jalen Rose.
Benbow asked Rose what his favorite memory during his six seasons as a Pacers was, and he did not hesitate with his answer.
For Rose, it was beating the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals.
"As I look back at the journey and there's an image of us winning against the Knicks, who obviously at that time it was Hicks versus Knicks, there's an image of Reggie Miller and I hugging at half court at the Garden," Rose said. "We did it on the logo. This was our turn for redemption and it was only right that we did it against them," Rose said.
The Pacers defeated the Knicks in 2000 in six games.
Rose played a big role in that series, leading Indiana to its first and only finals appearance in franchise history.
In that series, Rose was second in the team in scoring, as he averaged 19.0 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three in 41.9 minutes of action.
The 52-year-old played six seasons in Indiana from 1996-2002.
"I played in Indiana for six years, so it's like a second home to me in a lot of ways," he said. "The way they embraced me as a Pacer was something I won't forget."
In his career as a Pacer, he averaged 1.4.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three in 402 games and 29.8 minutes of action.
Rose also won Most Improved Player of the Year in 2000 and finished third in Sixth Man of the Year in the 1998-99 season.
More Pacers: How Did Pacers' Pascal Siakam Perform in NBA All-Star Game?
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reacts to Controversial New All-Star Game Format
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Quotes Marshawn Lynch When Discussing Luka Doncic Trade
Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Believes NBA All-Stars Will Be More Competitive in New Format
NBA Insider Considers Pacers Major Threat to Celtics Chances to Repeat
For more Pacers news, visit Indiana Pacers on SI