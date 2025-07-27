All Pacers

Pacers Key Free Agent Nearing Deal With Surprise Team

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Details view of the Indiana Pacers logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Details view of the Indiana Pacers logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

A key Indiana Pacers free agent is on the cusp of agreeing to a new deal with a surprise club.

Indiana is down two NBA Finals starters already heading into the 2025-26 season.

Two-time All-NBA Third Team point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon early in an eventual Game 7 Finals loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product has already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season.

With Haliburton sidelined all year, 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner opted to ditch Indiana after 10 seasons, inking a four-season, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has One-Word Response to Newest Teammate

Now, the Pacers intend to replace Turner with a variety of backup-level big men.

But one apparently is headed out the door.

Free agent floor-spacing center Thomas Bryant is eyeing a potential new contract with Greek EuroLeague club Panathinaikos, reports Kevin Martorano of Sportando.

The 6-foot-10 big man, never much of a rim protector, did have some big playoff moments, perhaps highlighted by a red-hot third quarter against the favored New York Knicks in a closeout Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals game — and series — victory.

Bryant, 27, is expected to net a contract with Panathinaikos in the range of $3 million annually, according to TeleSport.rs.

The journeyman big has suited up for five NBA teams since 2017-18: the Los Angeles Lakers (twice), the Washington Wizards, the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat, and most recently Indiana. Bryant won the 2023 championship as a deep-bench backup for Denver.

The Pacers traded for Bryant early into the season, after normal backups Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman suffered season-ending Achilles tendon tears of their own. Indiana has since re-signed both Jackson and Wiseman, and traded for Jay Huff.

More news: Surprise Pacers Wing Could Join Starting Lineup, Under One Condition

That triumvirate now seems poised to compete for center minutes as part of a piecemeal Turner replacement strategy.

In 56 games with Indiana last season (eight starts), Bryant notched averages of 6.9 points on .515.321/.830 shooting splits, 3.9 boards, 0.9 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals a night. He's a career 34.6 percent 3-point shooter on 1.5 triple tries a night, not bad for a big guy averaging just 17.7 minutes per.

More news: 

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had One of NBA's Greatest Seasons

Pacers Make Massive Roster Move as Offseason Rolls On

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News