Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Picks Sides in Pat McAfee-John Mellencamp Drama
Hoosiers are very protective of their own. People from Indiana love their superstars because there aren't many of them. With it being a small state, there aren't many superstars who start out there.
John Mellencamp is certainly one of them. The rockstar hails from Seymour, Indiana, and has been a staunch supporter of all things Indiana sports.
Pat McAfee has certainly endeared himself to Indianapolis as well. The former Colts punter has been a champion for everything in the state, which natives love.
Reggie Miller is more famous than both of them as far as Hoosiers are concerned. The former Indiana Pacers star is one of the reasons why the Pacers are still in the state.
Read more: Viral Photo Catches Pacers' TJ McConnell Taunting Madison Square Garden Celebrities
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, McAfee was called upon to get the crowd fired up. While doing so, he took a shot at Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet, which Mellencamp did not approve of.
They have been going back and forth for a few days now. Ahead of Game 6, which is back in Indiana, Miller took to social media, seemingly taking the side of Mellencamp in this strange feud.
It seems that Miller has been close with Mellencamp for a while, so that's why he is taking his side. Miller has love for McAfee as well, but Mellencamp has been a friend since back when Miller was still playing.
The Pacers probably won't be calling on McAfee to do anything involving a microphone in Game 6. They want to keep the focus on the play on the court.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Has Fiery Exchange With Reporter Following Game 5 Loss
If the Pacers win on Saturday night, this feud will fizzle away as both Mellencamp and McAfee will rally around the Pacers. Indiana knows they need to win this game, too.
Losing this game would mean that they would have to try to win Game 7 in Madison Square Garden with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. That's a scary proposition.
Miller will be on the call for however long this series lasts. He's done a good job hiding his bias on the broadcasts, but he clearly wants the Pacers to win.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Sends Major Promise to Knicks Before Game 6
Pacers Playoff Run Wildly Compared to 80s Showtime Lakers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.