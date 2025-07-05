Pacers Linked to Star Big Man in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a big man. The Pacers lost their longest-tenured player and center, Myles Turner, to their division rival in the Milwaukee Bucks.
Turner inked a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, leaving the Pacers in a difficult spot. As things currently stand, Indiana heads into the 2025-26 season without a dependable option at the center position.
What the Pacers will do is unclear, but Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes they should go after Utah Jazz star big man Walker Kessler. Kessler has been on the trading block for some time, and now would be the best time to pull the trigger on the former Auburn Tiger.
"Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said this team's "No. 1 priority" for this offseason was re-signing Myles Turner. Indiana fumbled that bag, losing the 29-year-old — to the division rival Milwaukee Bucks of all teams — and having no obvious means of replacing him. Making an aggressive deal for Kessler would ensure the Pacers have a premier paint protector not only for next season but also the ones beyond when a healthy Tyrese Haliburton will be back running the show."
Now would be the best time to acquire a player like Kessler. They need a big man desperately, and Kessler is arguably the best on the trading block.
The two key factors are his age and contract. He's only 23, and he is under a four-year deal worth $13 million. This upcoming season, he is owed $4.8 million.
Kessler is coming off a solid season with the lowly Jazz. In 58 games, the 7-footer big man averaged 11.1 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30 minutes of action.
The only reliable big men the Pacers have on their roster are Tony Bradley and Isaiah Jackson, who is coming off a torn Achilles. Kessler would be a major grab for the Pacers, but he may be costly.
More Pacers news: NBA Insider Lays Out Pacers’ Path to Adding a Center
Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton Spotted at Practice Facility
Pacers' Final Contract Offer to Myles Turner Revealed by Insider
Pacers Insider Says Myles Turner Joining Bucks Isn't That 'Stunning'
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.