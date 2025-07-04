Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton Spotted at Practice Facility
There might not be a more devastating moment in Indiana Pacers history than when Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
It took away any chance that the Pacers had to win the title in Oklahoma City, and it now will force Haliburton to miss all of next season, as well. That means the Pacers have no shot to win it all next year.
Despite the soul-crushing injury, Haliburton has tried to maintain positive spirits. He is attacking his rehab with the best vigor that he can and is still supporting his teammates.
For the first time since that horrendous injury, Haliburton was spotted at the Pacers' practice facility. He was watching the Summer League team get some practice in.
Haliburton continues to wear a protective boot as his Achilles heals. He also has a scooter to help get him around so that he doesn't put pressure on his leg when he doesn't need to.
It's good to see him still around the team and his teammates. That will help him stay in good spirits, even if he can't get any work done on the court.
Haliburton is one of the most positive players on the team. Just having him around the building should make everyone feel better. That's especially true after Myles Turner signed a deal to head to Milwaukee.
The Pacers likely won't contend for the NBA championship next year without Haliburton. They can probably still make the playoffs, but it will be a much different-looking team on the court.
Indiana will likely turn to Andrew Nembhard as the point guard next season. Bennedict Mathurin will likely move into the starting lineup at the two-guard next to Aaron Nesmith.
As of right now, it will likely be Isaiah Jackson as the starting center with Turner now gone. That's not an ideal starting lineup for a team that was just two quarters away from winning a title.
This past season with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
