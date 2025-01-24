Pacers Luxury Tax Concerns Could Impact Trade Deadline Plans: Report
The Indiana Pacers have been playing like one of the best teams in the NBA of late and it has seen them jump up in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite a bad loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Paris recently, Indiana has been one of the hottest teams across the league.
The team is now primed to make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline as they try to become stronger contenders to win the title. However, it seems that some luxury tax issues could prevent Indiana from doing more than fans may want them to.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Indiana is one of three teams that would love to remain below the luxury tax line. Indiana is within a little over a million below the tax and they could do whatever is needed to remain there.
"The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks are three teams within $1.2 million of the luxury tax line this season. All of these teams want to remain below this mark."
The Pacers have been linked to multiple players ahead of the trade deadline, with Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson being the biggest. For the Pacers to land Johnson, it would take multiple contracts to go out and it seems that Indiana may not be willing to go over the luxury tax line.
The Pacers likely feel like the team that they currently have could win it all, especially considering how well they have been playing of late. However, the Pacers may need another piece if they truly want to contend with the other elite teams in the East.
Teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers all will be tough to beat come playoff time so Indiana has some tough choices to make. Star center Myles Turner will be a free agent at the end of the year so the Pacers will also need to decide what to do with him.
The team does want to retain him but there is no guarantee that he will return once he hits free agency. Indiana could look to bring in another big man to take over for him next season in the chance that he does depart.
The front office has some tough decisions to make but we will know soon how serious they are about winning this season.
More Pacers:
Pacers Being Linked to $21M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Speaks on Caitlin Clark's Impact on Basketball
Pacers Put on Epic Fashion Week Showing While in Paris vs Spurs
For more Pacers news, visit Indiana Pacers on SI