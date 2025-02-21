Pacers Make Big Roster Decision on Rookie Johnny Furphy
The Indiana Pacers had to play a lot of different players at the start of the season because of injuries. They put in a tough spot after losing four key guys in the first ten games of the season.
Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman were lost for the season in the first two games. Aaron Nesmith was out for 35 games just six games in. Andrew Nembhard missed a month after only playing the first nine games.
Because of that, there were guys getting real minutes for the Pacers, who no one expected to see this year. Rookies and guys on two-way contracts were suddenly in the rotation.
Rookie Johnny Furphy was one of them. Furphy was a second-round pick and was expected to play 40 games in the G League this year.
Suddenly, he was playing real minutes for the Pacers because they just didn't have enough bodies. They needed him out there simply because they didn't have anyone else.
Furphy did about as well as expected. He didn't shoot very well but wasn't scared to shoot. That's something that the Pacers wanted to see.
Now it looks like the Pacers have made a firm decision on what they want Furphy to do for the rest of the season. He will be spending the rest of the year in the G League.
Sending him back to Fort Wayne is the right call. Now, Furphy can get sustained playing time where he can develop without a fear of mistakes.
Furphy expected to play mostly in the G League this season, anyway. He's only played in seven games with the Mad Ants.
Instead, Furphy has already played in a whopping 35 games for the Pacers. Once the Pacers became more healthy, a lot of those appearances were in blowouts.
Now that the team is healthier, Furphy is no longer needed at the NBA level. They do hope he can develop into a rotation guy.
Furphy's ability to make threes is something the Pacers envy off the bench. They just need him to be more consistent in order to get real minutes.
In the 35 games he's played with Indiana, he averaged 1.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
