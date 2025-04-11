Pacers Make Final Decision on Starters Playing vs Magic

Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Magic:



Ben Sheppard - Doubtful (left great toe sprain)

Tyrese Haliburton - Out (lower back injury management)

Andrew Nembhard - Out (left thumb laceration)

Aaron Nesmith - Out (rest)

Pascal Siakam - Out (right elbow injury management)… pic.twitter.com/r3ANxnpQTe