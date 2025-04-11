Pacers Make Final Decision on Starters Playing vs Magic
The Indiana Pacers were able to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will now at least be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
There is still a chance that they end up getting the third seed, but they don't have much to play for anymore. In order to get the third seed, they would need the Knicks to lose out, and the Pacers would need to win out.
If the Pacers were to get into the third spot, they would take on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. Getting the fourth spot would mean playing the Milwaukee Bucks.
They are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic. After winning that game against the Cavs, they don't have much motivation to keep winning, unless they really want to take on the Pistons.
Health seems to be a bigger priority for the Pacers at this point because they have made the decision to sit everyone for this game. All five of their starters have been ruled out.
With that being the case, it will be up to the backups to try to win this game. Of course, the Pacers have some of the best bench guys in the entire league.
Orlando is sitting most of their starters, too, so it will be a battle of the backups for this game. Indiana's bench has proven too be more effective than Orlando's over the course of the season.
The Pacers are hoping that a game like this can give their bench even more confidence as the playoffs arrive. With there only being two games left in the regular season, they want to make sure they are firing on all cylinders.
Still, that doesn't mean that they should risk injuries happening in a game that doesn't mean anything. They are doing the safe thing by making sure their guys are healthy heading into the first round, no matter who their opponent will be.
Indiana believes they can make another deep playoff run if their guys are healthy. That's their biggest concern.
