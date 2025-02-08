Pacers Sign Center Alex Len in Surprising Buyout Move
The Indiana Pacers are expected to sign big man Alex Len once he clears waivers.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The Wizards are expected to waive the 12-year center.
Len started the season with the Sacramento Kings and is expected to be with his third team this season.
Len was traded to the Wizards prior to the trade deadline on Thursday. The Wizards acquired guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 protected first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies, and guard Colby Jones and Len from the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team trade.
Len, who stands at 7-foot tall and weighs 250 pounds, was selected by the Phoenix Suns (5th overall) in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He spent five seasons with the Suns and has had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and one season in Washington (2020-21).
Len holds career averages of 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 680 career games across 12 seasons. He appeared in 36 games for Sacramento this season, averaging 1.4 points per game.
Len is also averaging 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks on 53.7 percent from the field in 7.2 minutes of action in 36 games.
The 31-year-old has bene linietd htis soean dna dhis rolew weithrhe Pcers codl icnrase.
The Pacers have lacked depth in the frontcourt of Myles Turner.
Indiana has been without two of their top frontcourt players, James Wiseman (before he was traded to the Raptors before the deadline) and Isaiah Jackson, who are both out for the season.
The Pacers cleared a roster spot at the deadline by shipping out Wiseman. The room created space under the luxury tax for the Pacers to fit in a veteran minimum signing. That spot will go to Len, who will provide depth and a more physical option behind Turner and Thomas Bryant.
Indiana is in a good spot. The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-21 record and have won seven of their last ten games.
The Pacers weren't active at the trade deadline, but Len's addition could benefit their frontcourt presence as they look to make another deep run in the playoffs this season.
More Pacers: Is Myles Turner Playing vs Lakers? Pacers Release Full Injury Report
Austin Reaves Injury Status For Pacers vs Lakers
Pacers' Lack of Trade Deadline Moves Directly Impacts Myles Turner
Should Pacers Have Done More at Trade Deadline?
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.