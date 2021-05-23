Pacers' Myles Turner Gives Season Exit Interview

Myles Turner had been having a solid season for the Pacers (12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game) before he was ruled out indefinitely with a toe injury.

Turner played in 47 of their 74 games this season (counting the play-in tournament).

"I think that it's something I'm going to have to take my time with," Turner said in his exit interview. "It's an unfortunate injury because you use your big toe for everything. It just has to heal. There's no surgery. There's no magic pill I can take. It's just time."

The Pacers made the play-in tournament but did not make the regular NBA Playoffs, which is the first time Turner has been with a team that has not made the playoffs in his career.

"You have to remember this taste in your mouth," Turner said. "We've gotten swept before, but not making the playoffs at all, that's a huge gut punch."

The full exit interview with Myles Turner can be viewed here.

