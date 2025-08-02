Pacers' Myles Turner Replacement 'Disrespected' Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers decided to let Myles Turner walk to their heated rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. They did that without having a viable starting center waiting in the wings behind him.
Turner has been the starting center in Indiana for a decade, and they really haven't had a backup plan. After signing a four-year deal worth $108.9 million in Milwaukee, they have to find a center of the future.
Indiana traded a couple of second-round picks for Jay Huff to help with their depth at the center position. Huff is starting to feel a bit overlooked.
Huff was brought in from the Grizzlies to possibly be the center of the future because of the skill set he has. He is a solid shot blocker and a good 3-point shooter.
One NBA insider believes that Huff should feel disrespected by how others around the NBA view him next season. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report thinks Huff should feel underappreciated.
Huff had some moments in Memphis last season, but he fell out of the rotation once the playoffs rolled along. He's not particularly young, so he's not someone who can take the job long-term.
Huff is already 27, so he's not some young buck looking to make a splash. Favale believes he should use that to motivate him to play with some vigor next season as he fights for a starting job.
If the Pacers are able to hit on Huff, they might be able to make more noise in the playoffs next season than most pundits think. It was a low-cost, high-reward kind of trade to land him.
The Pacers have three centers who can viably fight for the starting spot. Whoever emerges will be given a great opportunity next season, and in the 2026-27 season when Tyrese Haliburton returns.
Huff has to show that his defensive abilities at the rim and his long-range shooting aren't going to go away while playing a team that has aspirations to get back to the NBA Finals.
This past season with the Grizzlies, Huff averaged 6.9 points, two rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
