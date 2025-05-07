Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Shocked by 'Overrated' Chants
The Indiana Pacers lead their series over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0, after an epic game-winner by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton hit a game-winning shot at the top of the arc to give his team a one-point victory, 120-119. They will now head back home for a chance to close things out for Games 3 and 4.
However, prior to that shot, things looked bleak for Indiana. They were down by as many as 20 points in the contest and by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, especially in the back half of the quarter.
Before the comeback, the Cavaliers fans erupted in a loud chant toward Haliburton, chanting, "Overrated."
After the game, he reposnded the best and most mature way he can.
“I didn’t know we had beef…. Good for them. That came out of nowhere. I think now that that label is there, it’s going to be that every time we play somebody on the road. It’ll probably follow me until the next poll comes out. We’ll see if I am No. 1 again. I control what I can and yeah, overrate that.”
In a poll conducted by The Athletic, Haliburton was voted by his peers as the most overrated player in the league. While the fans had a good laugh, it was Haliburton and the Pacers who had the last laugh in Game 2.
The All-Star guard did his part, recording 19 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, four assists and one block while being a +11 in the plus/minus department.
Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell did his part to quiet the crowd while they were chanting toward Haliburton.
That poll by The Athletic clearly struck a nerve with the Pacers’ guard. Just a week after it dropped—and fresh off sealing a first-round series win over the Bucks—Haliburton took to X following Game 5, where he hit the game-winning layup with 1.1 seconds left, posting a pointed message: “Overrate THAT.”
Haliburton received more than 14 percent of the vote, topping the list. Coming in second was Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who earned 10 percent.
