Pacers' Rick Carlisle Claps Back at Kenny Atkinson Officiating Claims
The Indiana Pacers are shocking the NBA world.
Despite not being given much of a shot against the Eastern Conference's No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana now leads Cleveland 2-0, after surprisingly besting the Cavaliers in Rocket Arena twice.
The series pivots to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Indiana is hoping to run the table.
In Game 2, the Cavaliers were without All-Star point guard Darius Garland, Defensive Player of the Year power forward/center Evan Mobley, and sixth man forward De'Andre Hunter, but they still had managed to build up a 20-point advantage and even led by seven points with 58 seconds remaining in regulation.
The fates of Garland, Mobley, and Hunter remain uncertain heading into what is now a must-win Game 3 for Cleveland. No team in NBA history has ever rallied from a 3-0 series deficit.
Following the 120-119 last-second loss, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson made less-than-veiled allusions to what he felt were some liberal referee decisions on fouls, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan Cleveland.
"We outplayed them for most of the game," Atkinson submitted, not inaccurately. "We ran out of gas. We couldn't really separate ourselves,we couldn't get open in the halfcourt. They were grabbing us, holding us. We couldn't really move, couldn't get the separation. Every possession, they just upped their physicality — again, grabbing, holding, couldn't really move."
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has now responded to Atkinson's claims with some irrefutable facts.
"In two games we've been called for nine more fouls than them and they've shot nine more free throws than us," Carlisle said. "It doesn't add up. We're not expecting any gifts from the referees. I don't think we got any in either of the first two games. I know they disagreed with some calls. It's all part of it. We just have to do our very best to maintain the kinda edge you gotta have."
Overall in these playoffs, league officials have been a bit more lax with their whistles, allowing teams to play through more contact than they'd typically condone in the regular season.
